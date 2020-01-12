PABLO — Donna Rae Dubay Jones, age 87, passed away Jan. 6, 2020 from natural causes. Donna was born July 26, 1932 to Clementine and Edmond Dubay.
Donna was educated in Polson and graduated in 1950. After graduation she moved to Seattle, working for Davis Westcoast Fast Freight Company. While in Seattle she met and married William C. Fuqua. Upon his military completion they returned to the Mission Valley to work alongside family on the Dubay potato farm. Archie was born in 1954, followed by Arlene in 1956, and Alan in 1960. They later divorced.
Donna began a long career working for the BIA and Tribal Lands until her retirement in 1997. Donna purchased land in Pablo and developed a thriving trailer park. She married Bill Jones in 1976 and working together they increased the size of the court to 50 spaces.
Donna was a hard worker and never idle. She and Bill loved being outdoors wood gathering. Any day in the woods was considered a good day.
Donna was a member of the First Baptist Church of Polson for many years and a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Kathleen (Dubay) and Don Jones, and her nephew Jerry Jones.
She is survived by her husband Bill of 43 years, sister Anita Dubay Swope, children Archie (Ginny) Fuqua, Arlene (Kevin) Templer, and Alan (Sharon) Fuqua, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside will be held at Lakeview Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.