KALISPELL — Donna left this world quickly and peacefully on Aug. 29, 2019 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center following a massive stroke. She will be remembered for her “salty,” straightforward personality, her fierce independence, her love of The Prairie, and her many kitties!
She was born Oct. 9, 1942 to Millie and Red Renner in Spokane, Washington. A life-long lover of animals, she bought her first of many horses when she was 12 years old — and then went home and told her parents! Raising horses eventually gave way to raising her children. She loved her three children fiercely, in her own unique way.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon, her sister Sherrel, her parents Millie and Red Renner, granddaughter Rachel, and dozens of beloved kitties. She is survived by her brother Mike Renner; sons Ky (Polly) Carry and Smokey Carry; daughter Chris (Bill) Kelly; granddaughters Kyla (Travis) James and Karra (Telten) Comstock; numerous great-grandkids; and her remaining beloved kitties.
A memorial and reception will be held at the Camas Prairie Gym (Hwy 382, between Perma and Hot Springs) on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Camas Prairie Neighbors Fund (220 Webber Lane, Plains 59859) or your local humane shelter or library.