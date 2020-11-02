MISSOULA – Donna Ruth (Hodsdon) Holloron passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at The Village Health Care Center in Missoula. She was born in Sunburst on Oct. 20, 1924, to James Edgar Hodsdon and Elizabeth Ann (Moreland) Hodsdon. She attended schools in Polson and Missoula, graduating from Missoula County High School at the age of 16. Donna attended the University of Montana and art schools in Chicago and Los Angeles. Donna married Wesley Wallace Holloron on May 14, 1950 (Mother’s Day). They made their homes in Corvallis and Missoula, where they raised their five children.

Donna entered World War II as a member of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) in October 1944. This brought many interesting things Donna’s way. Her basic training was at Fort Des Moines, Iowa. While in the WAC, she worked as a clerk typist at the Chicago induction center and was in the first group of 50 WACs flown from Compiegne, France, to serve with the Bremen port command. While overseas, Donna served as a secretary, jeep driver, and a set designer for the Bob Hope shows. Her assignments provided Donna extensive travel opportunities throughout Europe.