MISSOULA – Donna Ruth (Hodsdon) Holloron passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at The Village Health Care Center in Missoula. She was born in Sunburst on Oct. 20, 1924, to James Edgar Hodsdon and Elizabeth Ann (Moreland) Hodsdon. She attended schools in Polson and Missoula, graduating from Missoula County High School at the age of 16. Donna attended the University of Montana and art schools in Chicago and Los Angeles. Donna married Wesley Wallace Holloron on May 14, 1950 (Mother’s Day). They made their homes in Corvallis and Missoula, where they raised their five children.
Donna entered World War II as a member of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) in October 1944. This brought many interesting things Donna’s way. Her basic training was at Fort Des Moines, Iowa. While in the WAC, she worked as a clerk typist at the Chicago induction center and was in the first group of 50 WACs flown from Compiegne, France, to serve with the Bremen port command. While overseas, Donna served as a secretary, jeep driver, and a set designer for the Bob Hope shows. Her assignments provided Donna extensive travel opportunities throughout Europe.
In 1949 after she returned from her Army duties, one of Donna’s friends dared her that she could not secure a date with the handsome man sitting on a bar stool in a local Missoula hangout. The monetary reward connected with the dare was attractive to the poverty-stricken college student. She won the bet and the man. Donna and Wes Holloron were married on May 14 (Mother’s Day) 1950. Donna and Wes lived on a dairy farm in Corvallis; started their family of five children; and lived there for seven years before moving back to Missoula when Wes entered the plumbing trade.
Their homes in Corvallis and Missoula were always busy with family and friends coming and going. Holiday celebrations with family were exciting with delicious meals and beautiful decorations prepared by Donna and appropriate for each holiday. Family members frequently visited, with some of her nieces and nephews staying for an entire summer. Family and friends were important to Donna. The children’s friends felt welcome and would congregate at the Holloron home. Family activities have always been an important part of the Holloron family. Donna played a big part in the family gatherings and encouraged her adult children to get together frequently.
Beginning at an incredibly young age, Donna was involved in artistic activities, which continued throughout her entire life. She was a weaver and garment designer while earning money for college. Her art endeavors included sketching, oil painting, master gardening, designing and making flower arrangements, knitting, sewing, porcelain and ceramic sculpting, and china painting. Donna was active in garden clubs; local fairs; flower shows; and china painting shows. Donna won numerous, top awards for her projects and served as a show judge on many occasions.
In their retirement years, Wes and Donna traveled to numerous locations in the United States to visit family and explore the country.
Until moving to The Village Care Center in 2017, Donna lived by herself after being widowed in 1997. After Wes died, she occupied herself by playing cards, bingo, dominos and other games with friends and at the Missoula Senior Citizen Center and by working on art and craft projects. She seldom missed an opportunity to visit with friends and family.
Donna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cherie and Fred Cooper; her daughter, Sue Richert; her son, Bill Holloron and Brenda Marasia; her son, Jim Holloron and Darla Austin; and her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Willie Jefferies. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Kristy Jones; Steve Sedgwick (Misty); Jeannette Wilson; Mike Holloron; Brandon Holloron (Becky); Mandy Holloron (Matt); Casey Holloron; Amy Krause; Lori Krause (Ethan); and JoDee Bartel (Chris). In addition, Donna is survived by her great-grandchildren: Marcus and Keisha Sedgwick; Tylore, Darin, and Cory Jones; Abigail and Stephen Sedgwick; Emilio, Lila, and Onyx Holloron; Bailey, Cassidy, and Owen Holloron; and Nathan and Logan Bartel. Donna is preceded in death by her husband Wes Holloron, who passed away Sept. 25, 1997, and by her three brothers (Don, Paul, and Tom) and three sisters (Grace, Augusta, and Rosalie).
Donna Holloron’s remains are in the care of Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius. Per Donna’s directions, the interment of ashes will be beside Wes at the Missoula City Cemetery. A private family service is planned with a celebration of life ceremony to follow when it can be arranged. The family thanks the caregivers at The Village Health Care Center for taking compassionate care of Donna during her time there and for the caring support provided to our family members.
