Donna Stenseth

POST FALLS, Idaho — I passed away June 22, 2020. I was born to Hank and Mildred Bauska on Sept. 21, 1946 in a little cabin in the Benewah, rural route of St. Maries, Idaho. The story I told everyone was, “I was born right in the corner and when I woke up I was 5 years old.” (just a little humor in the obit). Married Calvin Stenseth in 1967 and made our home in Lolo. We had two boys, Richard Dean (Sandy, Utah), former daughter-in-law, Stacey, grandchildren, Cole & Morgan, and son Jason (Jake) Dwayne (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho), two grandpuppies Jersey & Piper. We raised canaries and made wood lawn ornaments. I love animals, especially dogs, and enjoy watching reality TV. I was a cashier at Ole’s Country Store in Lolo for 18 years. Moved to Post Falls, Idaho in 2002 and worked 8 years at Jones’ Chevron. Retired in 2010.
Survived by four brothers and their wives; Roy & Rose Bauska (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Jim & Bev Bauska (Priest River, Idaho), Chuck & Linda Bauska (Castle Rock, Washington), Larry & Diane Bauska (Priest River, Idaho), loving dog Benny, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by sisters, Babe Thomson, Glenna Fields, and Sylvia Allbee.
Please consider memorial donations to Hospice of North Idaho or the Humane Society of Utah.
