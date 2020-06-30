Donna Stenseth

POST FALLS, Idaho — I passed away June 22, 2020. I was born to Hank and Mildred Bauska on Sept. 21, 1946 in a little cabin in the Benewah, rural route of St. Maries, Idaho. The story I told everyone was, “I was born right in the corner and when I woke up I was 5 years old.” (just a little humor in the obit). Married Calvin Stenseth in 1967 and made our home in Lolo. We had two boys, Richard Dean (Sandy, Utah), former daughter-in-law, Stacey, grandchildren, Cole & Morgan, and son Jason (Jake) Dwayne (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho), two grandpuppies Jersey & Piper. We raised canaries and made wood lawn ornaments. I love animals, especially dogs, and enjoy watching reality TV. I was a cashier at Ole’s Country Store in Lolo for 18 years. Moved to Post Falls, Idaho in 2002 and worked 8 years at Jones’ Chevron. Retired in 2010.