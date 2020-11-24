Donnette L. Schoepke

Donnette was born May 9, 1957, in Santa Barbara California, to Donna and Carson Kittle, the third child in a family that would eventually grow to five children. Shortly after her birth, her parents moved north to Goleta, California, and that is where Donnette grew up. Donnette attended IlaVista Elementary School, Goleta Valley Jr. High School, and Dos Pueblos High School. Upon graduation from high school in 1975, Donnette attended Santa Barbara City College for two years and attained her AA degree. While a freshman in high school Donnette met and fell in love with the love of her life, Steven Schoepke. They started dating in August of 1972, and were married in Santa Barbara on May 5, 1979 and spent the next 41 and a half years together. After they were married, they moved to Redmond, Washington, to be closer to the seaports Steven was sailing out of. Their son Morgan was born in Redmond, Washington, in 1984. In 1991 the family moved to Stevensville. In 1992 the construction of their dream home on Sunset Bench in Stevensville was completed. Donnette enjoyed the views their new home provided them. She always said it had the best views in the valley of Bitterroot Mountains to the west and the Sapphire Mountains to the east. She loved Montana.