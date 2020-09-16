MISSOULA — Donovan Eugene Cross passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20 after fighting his final battle. Donovan had developed lung cancer from agent orange, due to his deployment in the Army in Vietnam. He achieved the rank of 1st lieutenant, was wounded in his lower abdomen, received the Purple Heart, and was honorably discharged.
Donovan was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Nov. 30, 1950, but was raised in Missoula along with his sisters Debbie (who passed way at age 2) and Carla.
He lived a very interesting and adventurous life. He was always a high achiever in his various job positions that took him all over the world. He spoke several different languages and loved history, antiques and no matter where he was, you could find him looking for unusual rocks!
Donovan was blessed with four wonderful children. His oldest daughter, Barbara Dove, was adopted through his first marriage and soon was followed by daughter Chani Dupuis. After moving to New Jersey, son Dylan Cross was born, followed by son Joshua Cross. Also surviving are his 95-year-old father George, his sister Carla Cross, and our sisters Karen Thamarus, Susie Horstmann (Mark), Mary Meyer (Carter) and brother Mike Thamarus. Donovan leaves behind several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins and his life partner, Glenna, who compassionately and graciously cared for and shared in ever step of his cancer journey. Our family will be eternally grateful for all the care she showed to Donovan. We also want to thank all the wonderful people at Prime Hospice of AZ for their kindness and exceptional care.
Donovan was a valiant soldier fighting all the way to the end. Rest in peace, until we meet again. Services are delayed until after COVID.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.