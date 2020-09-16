× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Donovan Eugene Cross passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20 after fighting his final battle. Donovan had developed lung cancer from agent orange, due to his deployment in the Army in Vietnam. He achieved the rank of 1st lieutenant, was wounded in his lower abdomen, received the Purple Heart, and was honorably discharged.

Donovan was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Nov. 30, 1950, but was raised in Missoula along with his sisters Debbie (who passed way at age 2) and Carla.

He lived a very interesting and adventurous life. He was always a high achiever in his various job positions that took him all over the world. He spoke several different languages and loved history, antiques and no matter where he was, you could find him looking for unusual rocks!