BILLINGS — Dorathy Maxine Salomon Roseleip, 89, was gathered to her Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 20, 2020 at Riverstone Hospice in Billings. Dorathy was born on Dec. 15, 1930 in Polson, the eldest child of Peter Salomon, Jr. and Ina (Garbe) Salomon. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pablo and remained a faithful child of God for her entire life. She grew up on the family farm in the North Crow Community east of Pablo with her sister, Lorraine, and brother, Irvin, where they raised potatoes, grain, and chickens. She attended school in Ronan and worked for a time at Anthony’s Department Store after her graduation from Ronan High School in 1948.
Dorathy married Robert Roseleip, Jr. on May 5, 1949 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pablo and they moved to the dairy farm that Bob and his parents operated east of St. Ignatius. 1950 brought the beginning of the new family with the birth of twin sons, Dennis and David, who were followed by Jerry in 1952.
Bob and Dorathy purchased their own farm in 1955 where they built a new dairy barn and raised their growing and expanding family. Daughters, Julie and Jeanne and another son, Michael, joined the family in 1955, 1958, and 1962 respectively. Mom loved to cook and bake and always kept the kids and Bob fed and the house as tidy as was possible taking into consideration the six active children who spent as much time running through the house as they did getting dirty on the farm. She was a gentle mother and mostly tolerant but was not afraid to shoo the kids out of the house with a broom on occasion. She did not particularly like us bouncing the basketball in the house and preferred that we come in through the basement so our dirty boots weren’t on the back step or, worse yet, inside the back door. She also liked to have the doughnuts, rolls, bread, and sheetcakes she baked to last more than one day but that seldom happened.
Bob and Dorathy retired from farming in 1982 and built their new home on Watson Road where they enjoyed hosting many family reunions for their constantly expanding family. After Bob’s death in 2010 and a period of somewhat declining health, Dorathy moved to Sweetwater Retirement Community in Billings. There she made many new friends and enjoyed playing bingo and bunco and taking advantage of the many other activities and events offered by the establishment.
Dorathy and Bob were active members of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Ignatius where Dorathy was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and taught Sunday School for many years. She was also an active member of the St. Ignatius PTA while her children were in school and in later years, St. Ignatius Sr. Citizens, Foothills Club. and Mission Valley Garden Wall Club.
Dorathy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert, her parents, Pete and Ina Salomon, her infant sister, Lucille, and her brother, Irvin. She is survived by her sister Lorraine (Lawrence) Cornelius of Ronan, sisters-in-law, Linda Roseleip Werdin, Lewistown and Dorthy Salomon, Olympia, Washington. Also surviving her are her children; Dennis (Dixie) Roseleip, Billings; David (Jan) Roseleip, Liberty Lake, Washington; Jerry (Billye) Roseleip, Deer Lodge; Julie (Matt) Indreland, Livingston; Jeanne (Guy) Rasmussen, Billings; Michael (Laura) Roseleip, Enumclaw, Washington; 21 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Memorial services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Ignatius on Saturday, March 7, at 11:30 with a reception following the service.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, St. Ignatius Sr. Citizen Center, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to The Roseleip Family; 2522 Riveroaks Drive, Billings, MT 59105.