BILLINGS — Dorathy Maxine Salomon Roseleip, 89, was gathered to her Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 20, 2020 at Riverstone Hospice in Billings. Dorathy was born on Dec. 15, 1930 in Polson, the eldest child of Peter Salomon, Jr. and Ina (Garbe) Salomon. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pablo and remained a faithful child of God for her entire life. She grew up on the family farm in the North Crow Community east of Pablo with her sister, Lorraine, and brother, Irvin, where they raised potatoes, grain, and chickens. She attended school in Ronan and worked for a time at Anthony’s Department Store after her graduation from Ronan High School in 1948.

Bob and Dorathy purchased their own farm in 1955 where they built a new dairy barn and raised their growing and expanding family. Daughters, Julie and Jeanne and another son, Michael, joined the family in 1955, 1958, and 1962 respectively. Mom loved to cook and bake and always kept the kids and Bob fed and the house as tidy as was possible taking into consideration the six active children who spent as much time running through the house as they did getting dirty on the farm. She was a gentle mother and mostly tolerant but was not afraid to shoo the kids out of the house with a broom on occasion. She did not particularly like us bouncing the basketball in the house and preferred that we come in through the basement so our dirty boots weren’t on the back step or, worse yet, inside the back door. She also liked to have the doughnuts, rolls, bread, and sheetcakes she baked to last more than one day but that seldom happened.