PABLO — Dorene Bourdon, age 49, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan.

There will be a Wake beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Longhouse in St. Ignatius. A Rosary will be held on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at the Longhouse with a Funeral Mass on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Mission Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Service information

Nov 11
Service
Monday, November 11, 2019
10:00AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
101 Sixth Avenue East
St. Ignatius, MT 59860
