Stevensville - Dorene D. Thomas, 93, of Stevensville passed away Monday, June 12 at the Living Centre. A memorial service will be held and announced. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.whitesittfuneralhome.com__;!!LvYzicI!kHSedhA9bHn8ar9Gu_QeeqVpYpYaJ2pGcDLlzQ2C8dSj1dJMdBzkPh5siMQOorZIfy5D4S-ryvgrqv-ieoNc$