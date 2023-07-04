Dorene D. Thomas

Stevensville - Dorene D. Thomas, 93, passed away at The Living Centre in Stevensville on June 12, 2023. She was born in Lewiston, MT, September 14, 1929. She was the youngest of three children.

The family moved to Missoula where Dorene (age 6) went through all primary grades and graduated from Missoula County High School. She attended Missoula Business College and began her working career with Western Montana National Bank. Later in life she attended UofM to study Art and Political Science. She also attended classes at what is now Missoula College UM.

Dorene had two sons during her first marriage, Bobby and Jerry. In the mid 50's she married Robert J Thomas from Stevensville. Two more sons Donald and Fred and a daughter Becki joined the clan.

Dorene was all about her family. She was involved with every aspect of her kids and their interests: PTA, 4H, DeMolay, Rainbow, school sports, Church and all their associated events. She was always there.

While raising her family, she worked at the Stevensville Creamery and the Bob Thomas Insurance Agency. She was very active with the Eastern Star chapter achieving numerous honors. After 31 years of marriage, Dorene and Bob were divorced.

In the late 80's Dorene enjoyed being back in Missoula. She met many new friends and became reacquainted with old ones. She worked for an insurance underwriter for many years before retiring.

After retirement, she began traveling south and while visiting her niece in Yuma, she took the plunge and purchased a small place there. She enjoyed the snowbird lifestyle for several years.

After returning to Missoula full time, she moved into Grizzly Peak for a few years then moved to the Stevensville Living Center in 2016, which became her final residency. There she had a beautiful view of the Bitterroot mountains and enjoyed watching the wildlife from her apartment. She lived out her remaining years making more friends and enjoying the staff that assisted her. She had a sense of humor that was endearing to all the people she got to know.

Dorene was a seamstress, homemaker, gardener and artist. She liked oil and water color painting. She gave her work to family members and friends. At Grizzly Peak she gathered many of her paintings for a public display. She glowed from the publicity. She was a strong, determined caring and loving independent person who loved her family & friends very much.

Dorene is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Garnett Ditty, sister Clarice Holmes, brother-in-law John Holmes, brother Don Ditty and sister-in-law Mary, and son Jerry Thomas.

Dorene is survived by her children, Bob A. Thomas (Deb), Don Thomas (Lynn), Fred Thomas (Suzzie) and Becki Vickroy (Ernie). 12 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren

There will be a celebration of life on July 13, 2023 at 11:00 am at Stevensville United Methodist Church. A reception will follow at the church fellowship hall.

Flowers may be sent to the Stevensville United Methodist Church. Charitable donations in Dorene's memory may be sent to the Stevensville Community Foundation. PO Box 413 Stevensville, MT 59870. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.