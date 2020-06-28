× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUPERIOR — Dorian Jeannette Wendt Grunhuvd, age 94, went to be with her loving God on June 20, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at her home in Superior.

Dorian was born on Sept. 1, 1925 to Fred and Ruby Wendt in Racine County, Wisconsin. She attended school in Union Grove, Wisconsin, where she graduated from high school on May 25, 1943. She worked for Wisconsin Gas & Electric until she married the love of her life, Russell Norris Grunhuvd, on June 26, 1948. The couple moved to Superior to start a family then later on to Hysham where they remained until 1984. While in Hysham, Dorian worked as the school clerk and treasurer. She was a member of the Presbyterian church where she served as choir director.

In 1984 she and Norris moved back to Superior where they operated the Strand Theatre for 15 years until they retired for real this time. Dorian joined the Methodist Church in Superior where she served as choir director until a time she was unable to do so. Her love of music served her well throughout her lifetime. She played the piano and accordion and sang like a mountain warbler. Dorian was a fine seamstress and made sure her girls were, each year, dressed in the prettiest of Easter dresses.