MISSOULA — Doris Ann Burger left the loving arms of her family for a better place on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Doris’ life’s joy and work were her faith and her family.
Doris was born in Windsor, Colorado, on Oct. 31, 1935, to Pauline (Rosh) and Carl Knaus and her little sister Carol joined the family a few years later. The Knaus farmed for a time outside Bridger, and both Doris and Carol have fond memories of and great stories about their life on the farm.
Doris met her lifelong partner Robert Burger while working at the Northern Hotel in downtown Billings in 1954. Bob and Doris were married at St. Patrick’s Church in Billings on June 16, 1955.
Doris and Robert were blessed with four children, for whom they have set a fine example of loving partnership and service for the last 64 years. Robert owned a grocery store in Glendive and as the Burger children grew, he continued his education. The family spent time in Glendive, Billings and Bozeman before moving to Missoula in the early 1970s when Robert took a teaching job at what was then the Missoula Vo-Tech. Doris made their house a home and worked part-time for many years at the Bitterroot Flower Shop. Her knowledge of flora and design proved to be an asset for all of her kids, their families and their many friends.
Doris and Robert supported all their children as they graduated from Missoula high schools and continued their education at UM and other universities. While their kids’ education, loves and lives may have taken them to faraway places, all have regularly returned to visit their parents and celebrate holidays and milestones with their family.
Doris is survived by her husband Robert in their home in Missoula; by her children and their families: Kathy (husband Steve, four children, five grandchildren) Rotert in South Carolina; Joan (Michael) Painter in Missoula; Teresa (Mark) York in South Carolina; and Louis (Araceli) Burger in California.
Bob and Doris found great joy in spending time with and supporting their grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Bryan Painter (wife Jenny, daughters Brooke and Emma) and Katherine Painter (partner Jordan Hess); Michael and Sadie York; Rebekah, Joshua, Elizabeth and Joseph Burger.
Doris is also survived by her loving sister Carol (Jake) Popp in Glendive and the precocious and precious Popp clan, along with a long list of cousins, friends and adopted family spread hither and yon. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, older sister Shirley Ruth Knaus, and brother-in-law Tim Burger.
Doris always made family and friends feel welcome at the Burgers’ home. New visitors occasionally declined her offer of food or drink, though she would promptly and politely ignore such silliness. Guests never hungered and felt lucky to find themselves at her table.
Mom had the ability to hold her loved ones’ faces in her hands and look into their hearts. While those she loved of course experienced loss and longing, heartache and harm, they never had to face that suffering alone, knowing that Doris and her faith were with them always.
A memorial service will be held next spring or summer in Missoula. Interment will be at the Missoula Veteran’s Cemetery.
Our family would like to thank the health care professionals at St. Patrick Hospital for the love and care they provided Doris and her family as she left this world. Doris and Bob also are eternally grateful to their primary physician Dr. Michael Caldwell and the staff at Broadway Internal Medicine.
We would also be remiss to not note what a significant positive impact the Missoula Senior Center has made in the Burgers’ lives over the past few years — they were so very pleased to have a place near their home which provided them not only a fine meal, but friendship, conversation and quite a few laughs.
Doris and Robert ask that memorials be made to the Missoula Food Bank or the Poverello Center.
"Do not lay up for yourselves treasures upon the earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal; for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." Matthew 6:19-21.