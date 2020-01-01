MISSOULA — Doris Elaine Cozzens Boehmler, age 91 and 11 months, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. A celebration of life and reception will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, starting at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship at 102 McLeod in Missoula. Condolences may be sent to the Boehmler family c/o Carla Boehmler, 5100 Goodan Lane, Missoula, MT 59802. Full obituary to follow.
