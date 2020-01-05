MISSOULA — Doris Elaine Cozzens Boehmler, age 91 and 11 months, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She was born Dec. 29, 1927 in Clinton, Iowa to Ica Ocle Carver Cozzens and Charles Ellsworth Cozzens.
Doris was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, speech therapist, lover of wildflowers, cats, hiking, reading, multisyllabic words, jingles, and world-wide travel. She grew up in Clinton, Iowa with one sibling, a brother five years her senior, Charles Robert Cozzens.
Doris graduated from Clinton High School in 1945. She went on to complete her studies at Grinnell College in Iowa in 1949 with a degree in speech correction. While at Grinnell, Doris met her husband-to-be, Richard (“Dick”) McDowell Boehmler, in a horseback riding class. Doris was happy to let Dick saddle her horse during the class. She claimed she didn’t know how to saddle a horse so Dick saddled her horse for many decades of horse-back riding. Her children knew, however, that in an emergency Doris was fully capable of saddling her own horse.
Doris and Dick were married on June 25, 1949. They moved to Iowa City and then nearby Cedar Rapids. Doris worked as a speech therapist in the Cedar Rapids schools, putting Dick through a speech pathology Ph.D. program at the University of Iowa. In 1952, their first child, Bruce Carver Boehmler, was born.
From Iowa, the little family moved to Arcata, California for Dick to teach at Humbolt State University. Doris loved living on the coast and near the redwood forests, spending much time picnicking and having bonfires on the sandy beach. Two more children were born there, Sandra Ione Boehmler, in 1955 and Carla Gail Boehmler, in 1957.
In 1958, the family moved to Missoula when Dick was hired to help start the Department of Communications Sciences and Disorders at the U of M. Doris and Dick loved Montana and lived in Missoula for the rest of their lives. Once her children were all in school, Doris returned to working part-time as a speech therapist. However, she tried to arranged her schedule to be there when her children came home from school. She worked for many years at Cold Springs Elementary when it was just one tiny building and Doris’s “office” was located in the furnace room in the basement. As Missoula grew, Doris worked at several other schools from Alberton to Florence to Hellgate Elementary. When a Master’s degree became the standard for speech therapy, Doris completed her graduate course work at the University of Montana.
Doris’s mother had encouraged Doris to study music, leading her to play piano, clarinet, and violin, and old pump organ into adulthood. Though she claimed she wasn’t musically talented, she had enough confidence to teach herself some basic guitar chords so that she could lead friends and family in campfire sing-alongs. During car trips, Doris occupied her three children with singing and a variety of car games.
Doris was a dedicated mom, and always made sure her children were well clothed, fed, and exposed to many enriching activities. Because of her, birthday parties were aptly decorated and fun-filled, with creative games and yummy treats. She instilled a love of reading in all three children through many hours of reading aloud as they were growing up. She also taught her children to be intimate with nature through sharing her love of bird watching and wild flower identification and turning the kids loose in the woods. She organized many picnics, chili feeds and overnight stays at the family horse properties, in Grant Creek in the 1960s and up LaValle Creek starting in 1967.
Doris loved Nature and expressed that love in many ways. In the ‘60s and ‘70s wildflowers were plentiful and Doris often had a small bouquet of them on the kitchen or picnic table. Raising horses for trail riding was Dick’s passion. Doris was happy to join him on countless day rides and wilderness pack trips. Doris was also a dedicated member of a women’s “Tuesday Hiking Group”, exploring many trails around the Missoula area. Even after her years of hiking ended, many of these same friends joined Doris for walks around their respective neighborhoods, until in old age they just enjoyed coffee with each other. After they retired, Dick built Doris a log cabin on Elbow Lake along the Clearwater River, where she dearly loved canoeing, hiking, bird watching, and, of course, wild flowers.
Doris and Dick had a wide variety of friends in the community. Doris was a member of the League of Women Voters and U of M Faculty Wives. Doris and Dick were founding members and active with the Missoula Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship. Besides their professional socializing, Doris and Dick enjoyed many years of square dancing, ballroom dancing, and bridge playing. In middle age, Doris and Dick were part of a fun-loving group that became known as the “Senile Delinquents!” Their get-togethers involved cocktail hours, friendly banter, costume parties, numerous word games, charades, outdoor scavenger hunts, going to the theater, and even some mild delinquent behaviors! These parties continued well into their twilight years. In addition, Doris gave back to the community with many years of volunteering at the Missoula Public Library and volunteering at the Missoula Food Bank.
Doris loved traveling and when her daughter, Sandy, was living in France in 1976, Doris joined her to travel around Europe. Doris impressed Sandy by showing up with a day pack as her only luggage. Doris also traveled widely with women friends, often on Elder Hostel trips to many natural scenic spots around North America. Doris got Dick to join her on trips to Alaska, Mexico, Great Britain, Africa, Turkey, and Australia. After retirement, Doris and Dick enjoyed traveling with an RV group to interesting destinations in the West.
In her final weeks Doris developed congestive heart failure and had a mild stroke. She died surrounded by seven members of her family.
Doris is predeceased by her husband, Dick (on May 30, 2019) and her brother, Charles Robert Cozzens (d. Jun 15, 2001).
She is survived by her son, Bruce Carver Boehmler of Alberton; daughters, Sandy Ione Boehmler and Carla Gail Boehmler of Missoula; grandson, Akhilesh Daniel Boehmler and granddaughter, Jamie Carlynn Breidenbach, both of Missoula; granddaughter, Kelsey Elaine Breidenbach of Portland, Oregon, and great-grandchildren, Chase Atlee Boehmler and Alex Rapheal Boehmler of Missoula.
At her request, Doris’s remains were cremated. In a small family ceremony on Dec. 27, 2019, her ashes were buried in the grave plot that holds her husband’s body. Doris and Dick are together in the beautiful woods next to LaValle Creek on the land that they enjoyed for 52 years.
A celebration of life and reception will take place on Saturday, Jan 11, 2020, starting at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship at 102 McLeod in Missoula. Condolences may be sent to the Boehmler family c/o Carla Boehmler, 5100 Goodan Lane, Missoula, MT 59808.