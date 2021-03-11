Doris Felsman
Ronan - Doris Felsman, 69, passed away at he home in Ronan. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 am in the St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius is assisting with the arrangements.
Doris Felsman
Ronan - Doris Felsman, 69, passed away at he home in Ronan. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 am in the St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius is assisting with the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.