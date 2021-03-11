 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doris Felsman

Doris Felsman

{{featured_button_text}}

Doris Felsman

Ronan - Doris Felsman, 69, passed away at he home in Ronan. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 am in the St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius is assisting with the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News