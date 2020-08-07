Doris “Jean” Schmidt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Jean Schmidt (81) of Missoula passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Village Sr. Residence. Though she didn’t contract COVID-19, like many seniors, she was affected by physical distancing.

Jean was born in Great Falls, the youngest of four to Carl and Ida Tucker on Jan. 5, 1939. At a young age her family moved to Bozeman. She worked in her family’s shoe repair shop and played coronet in the band. She attended college in Cheney to become a teacher, but wanted a change. In Phoenix she worked as a telephone operator. Missing Montana, she returned to Missoula.

Jean was introduced to Allen Schmidt by their brothers-in-law; marriage soon followed. They wed May 29, 1962 and raised their three children—Debbie Hendricks, Carl and Bill Schmidt—in their home of 57 years, filled with love and laughter.

Jean took her job as mother seriously, baking, acting as room mother, and Blue Bird and Cub Scout leader. She volunteered at CS Porter in the library and was a leader in the PTA: instrumental in getting a stoplight across Reserve St., working hot dog sales, and canvasing to keep Hawthorne as part of Missoula County Public Schools. She gave freely of her time and energy, acting as an example of kindness and responsibility.