MISSOULA — Doris Joan (Gottier) Tiensvold was born June 10, 1939, in Rushville, Nebraska, to Marie and Earnest Gottier. She passed on Feb. 25, 2020, in Missoula.
She married Vernon Tiensvold on Oct. 20, 1955. Doris and Vernon started their family in Rushville, Nebraska, and then moved to Great Falls in 1965. Doris enjoyed working at the nursing home, and then was self-employed. Doris and Vernon moved to Missoula, and eventually to a twenty acre farm in Arlee. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards with family and friend, and she bowled on a women’s league. Doris would often be out doing whatever was needed to run the farm. Her greatest joy was her family, where she enjoyed sporting events and was fondly referred to as “Granny”. She was known for her many favorite meals which included fried chicken, apple pie and potato salad.
You have free articles remaining.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Kenneth Gordon; brother-in-law Ron Bruns; and a great grandson Mason Allen Tiensvold.
Doris is survived by a son Randy (Patty) of Arlee, and their four children Latricia, Doug, Melissa and Dustin; a son Bernie (Rita) of Boise, Idaho, and their three children Rianon, Krista, and Corey; a daughter Sandy (Mike) Brumwell of Columbia Falls, and their three children Chris, Candice, and Cealie; a daughter Cindy Gordon of Kalispell, and their three children Dan, Steve, and Mark. Doris is also survived by 17 great grandchildren.
Per Doris’ wishes, a cremation has taken place. Services will be held on April 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Jocko Valley Baptist Church in Arlee. Reception to follow.