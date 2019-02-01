ALBERTON — She was born to Pearl Stevenson Trotter and Leighton Trotter, the fourth of seven children. They were raised on a ranch on the Little Missouri River in North Dakota.
She attended a one room log school with her brothers and sisters and loved working on the ranch alongside her father who was her hero. She had a quick wit and loved to laugh, traits similar to the ones she found in the love of her life Sidney Murray. They got hitched and started a family in Medora, North Dakota. The family later moved to Huson and then to Ronan where they ran the White Elephant Store. Upon retirement, they moved to Alberton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sidney, brothers Ed, Jim, John, and Lee. Granddaughter Kelly Lopp and great-granddaughter Chancy Sandstrom.
She is survived by children Sydney Lopp and Jim Murray; sisters Margaret Kreis and Pearl Willis. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A family get together will be held at a later date.