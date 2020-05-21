ST. IGNATIUS — Doris Snyder, 79, passed away at her home on May 16. She is survived by her children Larry Schwartz of Ronan, Connie Bykonen of Battle Ground, Washington, Anthony Shwartz of Cascade, Brenda Shwartz of St. Ignatius and Jackie Shwartz of West Jordan, Utah. No services are planned; the family would like to encourage donations to science.