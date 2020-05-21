ST. IGNATIUS — Doris Snyder, 79, passed away at her home on May 16. She is survived by her children Larry Schwartz of Ronan, Connie Bykonen of Battle Ground, Washington, Anthony Shwartz of Cascade, Brenda Shwartz of St. Ignatius and Jackie Shwartz of West Jordan, Utah. No services are planned; the family would like to encourage donations to science.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Snyder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.