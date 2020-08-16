× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — Dorla Jean Scott, age 90, passed away August 10, 2020 at Polson Health and Rehab. She was born April 27, 1930 in Butte, to Bruce and Katherine Huntley.

Dorla was a member of Eastern Star for many years. Dorla married John Scott on November 7, 1949 and they were married for 42 years until John passed away.

Dorla was preceded in death by her parents Bruce and Katherine; her husband John; her brothers John, Jasper, and Nathan; and her niece Karen Sue.

She is survived by her sister Dorothy Fishel (Harry); brothers Bruce (Sharon), Howard (Rosie), and George (Sandy); and many nieces and nephews.

Dorla loved her steer Rudolf and her dogs greatly. They were in many parades together over the years.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Lakeview Cemetery in Polson. Due to Covid-19, no reception will follow.

Many thanks to Hospice, Polson Health and Rehab, and to her good friend June Jorgenson for all the care they gave Dorla. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

