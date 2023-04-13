Dorothy A. Dillon ”Fritz”

Dorothy A. Dillon” Fritz” passed away on April 10, 2023, at the age of 97 at the Peace Hospice of Montana in Great Fall, MT.

Fritz was born June 25, 1925, in St. Ignatius, MT to Matilda and Dan Fleming. She attended school in Arlee, MT and graduated from Arlee High School. She then moved to Washington to study at Spokane Business College. Following graduation from Business College in Spokane, WA and worked at Westmont Tractor, the Caterpillar dealer in Missoula until her children were born. She married Tom Dillon on July 9, 1949, in Missoula. They had two children, Joanne and Dan.

Fritz's outgoing and generous spirit led her to many hours volunteering at Meals on Wheels, the Bargain Basement, St. Patrick's Hospital, and St. Anthony's Parish and school to mention a few. She also enjoyed playing bridge and made many friends through this pastime. She and Tom loved to travel and took trips around the United States and overseas either as a couple or with friends. In 2017 she and Tom moved to Great Falls to be closer to their daughter.

Fritz was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Jerry Brown, Ruby Christopher and June Lawson; her husband, Tom; her son, Dan; and her daughter-in-law Kathy.

She is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Joe) Streit of Fort Benton; four granddaughters, Miranda (Keagan) Harsha of Billings, Jonna (Nick) Bogart of Fort Benton, Elizabeth Dillon of Westlake, OR and Caitlin Dillon of Grants Pass, OR; six great grandchildren, Corban, Tayin and Declan Harsha, and Aspyn, Charlie and Kenady Bogart; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be April 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Fort Benton, MT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Peace Hospice of Montana, P.O. Box 7008, Great Falls, MT 59406. Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Fritz's online memorial page at www.bentonfh.com to send a card or leave a message of condolence for her family.

Our family thanks the devoted staff and many volunteers at the Peace Hospice for their kind and considerate care these past few months.