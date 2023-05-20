Dorothy Anne Brubaker

Stevensville - Dorothy Anne Brubaker, beloved wife of Loren Brubaker for 62 years, passed away on May 15, 2023, at their home at the age of 85.

Dorothy was born to Margaret and John (Jack) Harvey Luther in Cardston, Alberta on December 5, 1937, the first child of six. Dorothy graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1956. She loved horses and was a Cut Bank Rodeo Queen – she won the title of Miss Rodeo America at the Saddle Club rodeo in Cut Bank at the age of 18, going on to represent the Glacier-Toole County area at the state competition. Dorothy attended Western Montana College in Dillon for a time until homesickness got the better of her, bringing her back home to Cut Bank. Dorothy's first job was bank teller at the Bank of Glacier County in Cut Bank. Dorothy married Loren on December 1, 1961, and they soon welcomed their daughter Laurie. Dorothy and Loren lived in Wyoming, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota over several years while Loren worked for Boeing. It was in North Dakota where they had their son Bryan. They subsequently moved back to Montana, arriving in the Bitterroot in 1967 – first living in Victor, then the Three Mile and Illinois Bench areas – and the two of them built their own home with each move.

Dorothy and Loren were soulmates and partners. They spent many years milking dairy cows and custom haying in the valley. Their true passion is their herd of registered Angus cows they built together over the years. Dorothy always had Angus pedigrees at the tip of her tongue. She loved the spring of the year – watching the baby calves grow and deciding what sires to use for the next year's crop. She loved spending her golden years raising cattle with Loren and her grandson Chad and his family.

Dorothy was a member of The Eastern Star and the Angus Association of America.

Dorothy is remembered for her laugh, fashion sense, gentle smile, and her cookies. Dorothy loved flowers, gardening, reading, and dancing. She loved her horses, Joe, Tiny, and Gogo, but also her dogs and cats. Most of all, she deeply loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Dorothy was proceeded in death by her father, John Harvey Luther, in 1961 and mother, Margaret Kienholz Luther, in 2006.

Dorothy is remembered dearly by husband Loren; sisters Rose Kluth (Byron) of Shelby, Montana, Mary Shook (Carl, deceased) of Maricopa, Arizona, and Niki Kraft (Joe) of Pendroy, Montana; brothers Kenny Luther (Linda) of Cut Bank, Montana, and Arnie Luther (Kim) of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter Laurie Sutherlin (Bob) of Stevensville, Montana; son Bryan Brubaker (Patty) of Spring Creek, Nevada; grandsons Cody Sutherlin (Mindy) of Seeley Lake, Montana, and Chad Sutherlin (Lacey) of Stevensville, Montana; and great grandsons Cayden, Tripp, and Jett Sutherlin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the North Valley Public Library or the Bitterroot Humane Association. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.