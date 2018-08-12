STEVENSVILLE — Dorothy “Connie” (Huetter) Neel of Stevensville passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2018, at the age of 76.
Connie was born on Feb. 20, 1942, in Dallas, Oregon, and was the daughter of the late Karl and Marie (Balzer) Huetter. Connie grew up in the Three-Mile area and attended Lone Rock and Stevensville High School.
On Sept. 5, 1958, Connie married the love of her life, the late John “Jack” T. Neel. The couple settled in Stevensville where they raised their three children. While raising her family, Connie worked in the potato fields in the Three-Mile area, at the Holiday Inn as a housekeeper, and at the Lone Rock School in the cafeteria. Jack and Connie moved to Kodiak, Alaska, for three years where Connie worked at the Kodiak Mirror Newspaper Printing Company and at the Coast Guard base cleaning new homes. After moving back to the Three-Mile area, Connie worked at the Stevensville School District where she enjoyed serving lunches to students before retiring in 2005.
Family and friends were Connie’s true joy in life. She was a treasured mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She loved decorating for holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her friends and family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. She enjoyed traveling, gardening on her property and also loved her animals. Any type of flower put a smile on her face. Connie was truly an angel on earth who made everyone feel like a friend. She is greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Connie was the devoted mother of Lee (Lucinda) Neel of Kodiak, Alaska, Larry (Carol) Neel of Stevensville, Montana, and Sandra (Dennis) Roberts of Renton, Washington. Connie was the loving Grandma of Ryan Fletcher, Iona Gold, Matthew Neel, Ashley Neel Weigle, Travis Roberts, Kaylyn Roberts, and nine great grandchildren. She leaves behind her sisters, Louise (Al) Ammann of Kalispell, Rita Evans of Arkansas, and her brother Ron (Sandra) Huetter of Stevensville. Connie is preceded in death by her loving husband Jack, her brother Marvin, and her sisters Karleen and Lois Irene.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Connie’s life at Lone Rock Bible Church, 1142 Three Mile Creek Road, Stevensville, MT 59870 on Wednesday Aug. 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. A graveside service will take place at Sunny Side Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bitterroot Humane Association, P.O. Box 57, Hamilton, MT 59840, in Connie’s honor.