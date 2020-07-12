× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Polson — Dorothy Faye Stoner, 98, passed away on July 4, 2020 at her home in Polson with her family surrounding her. Dorothy was born Jan. 24, 1922 in Savage.

An educator and counselor in the Missoula School District from 1964-1980, Dorothy showed care and loyalty toward her students by supporting them and taking a stand for those who needed an ally and mentor. Dorothy had an eye for beauty, and loved to draw, watercolor, and garden. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed hosting and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William Gerald Stoner, and survived by her two sons, William Stoner of Polson, and Jon Stoner of Pocatello, Idaho, and her grandchildren, Kristen, Mari, and James.

A memorial service will be scheduled later this year to commemorate Dorothy’s full life. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

