Dorothy Floridis

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Dorothy Dean Floridis, “Mama D,” was born on Jan. 1, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, and left this world Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a part-time Montanan through her visits with her son John but a full-time Montanan in spirit. She was present and alert up to the very end, surrounded by her family, who literally prayed her into the next stage of her journey. Her work here was done.
In death she defeated Pulmonary Fibrosis and other complications that she beat up on regularly with her indomitable loving spirit for the last several years. She also gave a whipping to breast cancer a few years ago just for good measure. She was victorious by rafting the Alberton Gorge at 80. She refused to stop going to aerobics class in Indianapolis even when working with an oxygen converter. She thought nothing of bundling up and braving a fresh foot of snow in Missoula, again connected to an oxygen converter, to clear her son’s walkway, as he was just home from open heart surgery and on strict orders to lift no more than a fork.
She was a practicing speech language pathologist for 55 years in both Ohio and Indiana, finally retiring at age 80. She opened her heart and used her mind and talents to bring healing to hundreds of people in their most vulnerable time. In later years her patients were much younger than she was.
When in Montana Mama D routinely accompanied her son John to every music performance possible. Even with her oxygen converter she loved to be the “roadie” and help carry guitars and sound gear to and from the car. She was the voice of a popular Montana Public Radio station ID. She loved going to the summer Missoula Symphony concerts, the Osprey baseball games, on hikes in the Rattlesnake Recreation Area and working in her son’s garden, which she helped start. She enjoyed attending First United Methodist Church and the International Wildlife Film Festival. She attended the Paul Simon, Paul McCartney and Jeff Beck concerts. She loved drinking a glass or two of wine with John’s friends, who quickly became her Montana family. She turned the wine bottles into works of art, being a self-proclaimed “crafter.” She was always the hit of the party wherever she went.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Ladd Dean and Margaret Blakely Dean, as well as her brother, J. Thomas Dean. She is survived by her devoted son, John Floridis, of Missoula, her devoted daughter, Mary Floridis Hilton and devoted son-in-law Mark Hilton of Zionsville, Indiana. She was a fiercely dedicated grandmother to her grandchildren, Bradley and Jessica Hilton of Zionsville, Indiana, and loyal to her many treasured cousins, nephews and nieces. She also counted as family her god-grandchildren Haruaki (Rocky), Aya, and Mai Smith as well as her "son from another mother," Vern Clayton and his daughter, Ella Clayton.
She will be missed deeply, but she lives forever in the hearts of every life she touched.
A private memorial service is scheduled on Sunday, December 20th at 2:00. Please check boxcast.tv/view/dorothy-floridis-funeral-613200 for a more complete remembrance and a streaming link to participate virtually. Celebrations of life will also occur in the summer of 2021 including one in Missoula. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy requested you support the Indianapolis Wheeler Mission, the Alzheimer's Association or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.