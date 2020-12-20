Dorothy Floridis

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Dorothy Dean Floridis, “Mama D,” was born on Jan. 1, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, and left this world Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a part-time Montanan through her visits with her son John but a full-time Montanan in spirit. She was present and alert up to the very end, surrounded by her family, who literally prayed her into the next stage of her journey. Her work here was done.

In death she defeated Pulmonary Fibrosis and other complications that she beat up on regularly with her indomitable loving spirit for the last several years. She also gave a whipping to breast cancer a few years ago just for good measure. She was victorious by rafting the Alberton Gorge at 80. She refused to stop going to aerobics class in Indianapolis even when working with an oxygen converter. She thought nothing of bundling up and braving a fresh foot of snow in Missoula, again connected to an oxygen converter, to clear her son’s walkway, as he was just home from open heart surgery and on strict orders to lift no more than a fork.

She was a practicing speech language pathologist for 55 years in both Ohio and Indiana, finally retiring at age 80. She opened her heart and used her mind and talents to bring healing to hundreds of people in their most vulnerable time. In later years her patients were much younger than she was.