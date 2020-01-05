MISSOULA — Dorothy Gallwas, 90, of Missoula went to be with the Lord on Dec. 30, 2019.
She was born in Hazen, North Dakota on Aug. 24, 1929 to Rudolph and Jessie Tammen.
Dorothy met the love of her life, Fred Gallwas, in Hazen, North Dakota, whom she married on Feb. 23, 1946. They enjoyed 73 years of marriage. In 1949 they moved to Montana.
She loved knitting, crocheting and spending time in her rose garden, canning and cleaning, not so much. She loved being a 4-H leader for many years. She really enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
We are all missing you and will miss your smile, good nature and hugs. We know you are happy being with dad, your mom, sister and brothers. Give them all a hug from us.
She is survived by five daughters: Rusty (Jim) Plienis, Chris (Don) Rakow, Frances (Ralph) Hill, Joann (Tom) Palmer and Patti (Ed) Cheff. She was dearly loved by 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.
Her parents, one sister, two brothers and her great grandson, Jonah Hendricks, preceded her in death.
Service will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.