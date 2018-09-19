SUPERIOR — Born June 13, 1932. Died September 8, 2018
Dorothy was preceded in death by her father Harry Carlsen, mother Hilda (Salquist) Carlsen, brothers Harry (Reg) Carlsen, Jack Carlsen, and baby brother Donald Carlsen. Dorothy is survived by her husband of over 67 years, Howard Edison, brother Mark (Mike) Carlsen, sons Jim Edison, Mark Edison, Jeff Edison, Daughters-n-Law: Shirl Edison, Joye Edison & Lynn Edison, four grandsons:Jeff {Bryce), Tylor, Howie, and Heath, four granddaughters: Amanda, Katie, Hannah and Amy as well as one great grandson Aiden.
Dorothy was born in Spooner, Wisconsin and moved to Gardena, California with her family in 1947. She graduated high school in 1950 from Gardena High. She married Howard on April 13, 1951. She was a legal secretary for several years before beginning several adventures with her husband, owning a resort on the Colorado River in southern California, moving to Fillmore, Utah to own a cattle ranch, Western Auto Store, and a construction company. The next adventure took them to Kennewick, Washington where Dorothy was an executive assistant for the President of a local bank. Dorothy retired at the age of 62 and began traveling in their RV from Superior/ St. Regis to several places in southern Arizona. In 2008 they gave up RVing and settled full time in Superior/ St. Regis, in their beautiful little home on the Clark Fork River. In 2014 they moved back to Richland, Washington for health reasons. God gave her a beautiful and full life, which we are celebrating today. Montana was the place she always wanted to be. "Her" river, her house and her people — a fitting place for her celebration.
Dorothy passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 with Howard at her side.
Services to be held Sunday Sept. 23rd at 1 p.m. in the Superior Community Church located at 706 Main Ave., Superior MT, 59872.