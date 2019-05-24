MISSOULA — Dorothy Lucille Karr, 84, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019, at her Brookdale Senior Living residence.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1934, in Billings to Dave and Amy Wittman. She grew up on the family farm in Huntley.
She married Chuck Strecker in 1953 and lived in Billings. In 1966 she married Conway Karr. One year later they moved to Missoula where she raised her family and became a licensed practical nurse.
She loved fishing and enjoyed sewing and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband Conway and her daughter Kathy Magstadt.
Survivors include her daughter Cyndie LeFebvre, her two sons Kevin Karr and Dean Strecker, her sisters Shirley Culbertson, Hanna Jentry, Lily Bender, Marian Dick, Elsie Albee and her brother David Wittman.