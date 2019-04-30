1923 — 2019
HAMILTON — Dorothy Mae Chaffin passed away April 28, 2019, after a long and wonderful life. She married Fred Chaffin in 1941 and they had seven children. They farmed near Stevensville for 15 years before moving to Hamilton where she was employed for 25 years as Supervisor of the Appraisal Office for the State of Montana. She retired in 1983 and enjoyed traveling and visiting with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and two children, son Douglas and daughter Gail. She is survived by her children, Anna, Lynn, Clyde, Tom and Ron. She was blessed with many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
At her request there will be no public ceremony. The family will gather later for a private graveside service to place the urn. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.