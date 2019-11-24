GREAT FALLS — She lost her battle with lung cancer. She out lived her late husband George Richard Frisbie. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her children, Gary and Cam Frisbie , Robin McVey and Bob Pounds, Shawn and Kathleen Frisbie, and eight grandchildren. She has a surviving brother, Bunny McBride, and sister, Kathy Murrish. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and others she considered family.
