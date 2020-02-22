LOLO — Dorothy Mildred (Sornsen) Cooper passed away on Feb. 7, 2020 in Lolo. She was born in Philipsburg on Oct. 3, 1929. Dorothy later moved to Missoula, then to Lolo where she spent the remainder of her years.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents James and Hazel, her sisters Ethel, Sylvia, Laura and brothers Jimmy and Claude, sons Glenn and Fred and great grandson Corbin. She is survived by sons Gordon, Ted (Laurie), Gary (Paige), Jackie (Lorraine), 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Along with raising her six boys, she held multiple jobs. Dorothy loved the outdoors, with her gardens being her pride and joy. She was active in the Mormon Church where many friendships were acquired.

Dorothy loved spending time with family and her friends. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting with one of her numerous cats on her lap and a dog by her side.

Family is planning a remembrance in honor of Dorothy this spring.

