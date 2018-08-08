STEVENSVILLE — Dorothy Staggs, 80, of Stevensville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
She was born to the late Ben and Loretta Nantt, on Oct. 1, 1937, in Missoula. Dorothy graduated from Missoula County High School in 1955. Shortly, thereafter, she married Ben Staggs in Missoula. They were married 63 years and raised three children.
Dorothy began her long career as a presswoman, working for her future grandmother-in-law, Mary Egan, at the University of Montana. Throughout the 1970s she worked at The Advertiser as a graphic designer and running presses. In 1980 she and Ben relocated to Palm Springs, California, and she continued her work as a presswoman at Desert Hospital and Eisenhower Medical Center. While at Eisenhower she facilitated in the startup of their commercial print shop and then managed it until her retirement in 1993. In 1994 they moved back to Missoula and in 1996 they purchased 10-acres in Stevensville. They chose this particular property because of the thousands of wild Bitterroots growing on it.
Dorothy was passionate about the Montana state flower, the Bitterroot, since she was a child, and after moving to their property in Stevensville she had the time to dedicate to “saving them.” When they started planning to sub-divide their property she dug up many hundreds of Bitterroot plants so they wouldn’t be destroyed by the construction and replanted them in her Bitterroot garden. They named the sub-division “Bitterroot Heaven” and it really was her heaven. She very much enjoyed every minute she spent in her garden and harvesting the seeds. She shared her passion with so many others too, passing along her knowledge and plants, so others could also learn about and enjoy this elusive flower.
Dorothy loved children, especially her grandchildren. She loved to craft, and you would often find her on the floor playing with the kids, doing some sort of art project. She also enjoyed the outdoors; gardening, fishing, camping with family, and later in life, sitting on the porch watching the birds. She loved the many small breed dogs she had throughout her life, they were treated royally and always part of the family. Dorothy was also very opinionated. You could frequently hear her having a passionate debate about one thing or another, and of course, her opinion was the “right” one. She was never afraid to speak her mind.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Nantt and Loretta Nantt Hirning.
She is survived by her husband, Ben; her daughter, Patsy Nedrow, of Stevensville; her son, Bernie Staggs and his wife Pat of Florence; her daughter, Laurie Skochil and her husband, Mark, of La Quinta, California; her sister, Pat Close and her husband, Jeff, of Hillsboro, Oregon; her two dogs, Precious and Angel; six grandchildren, Ryan Cooper, Tasia Skochil, Kim Crowe, Brian Lineback, Kelly Grubaugh and Wendy Silva-Winchester; thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; plus numerous, in-laws, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Garden City Funeral Home with her nephew, Greg Close, officiating. Graveside services will be at Missoula Cemetery with reception following at Garden City Funeral Home.
As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions, made in Dorothy’s name, may be sent to the Salvation Army or an animal shelter of your choice.