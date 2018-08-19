MISSOULA — Dorothy Pierce has been re-united with the Love of her life, Jesse, who passed away in March 2017. They were devoted to each other for 73-1/2 years.
She was born in Missoula on Dec. 31, 1920, the only child to William and Bertha Clinkingbeard. She passed away at The Springs on Aug. 12.
She attended Whittier Grade School and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1939.
Bookkeeping seemed to be Dorothy's calling. Her career started in 1941 with the Federal Government in Washington D.C. in the Office of Facts & Figures until 1943, when she then transferred to the Air Department in Spokane, Washington.
In 1941, at a dance at The Rockaway Club south of Missoula, Dorothy met a young, handsome ranch hand who had just joined the Marine Corps and was headed for basic training in San Diego. She and Jesse L. Pierce were married in Santa Ana, California, in October 1944. She continued her government employment in Santa Ana, working for the Army Department until Jesse was deployed to the South Pacific in 1945, at which time she returned home to Missoula where daughter, Karen, was born. Second daughter, Pamela, was born in 1949.
In 1950, Dorothy went to work as a bookkeeper at the Lucy & Sons furniture store in downtown Missoula. She then took a bookkeeping job with Haines Wholesale, a family-run grocery distribution company. In 1969, she returned to government employment, taking a job with the Forest Service. Dorothy retired in 1980.
In 1960, Dorothy and Jesse purchased property on Lake Inez and built a cabin where they spent weekends and family vacations until they retired and were able to spend entire summers there. After their retirement, they were fortunate enough to take five different cruises to various parts of the world. They also purchased a motor home so they could explore different areas within the U.S. She loved to travel and up to the very end, she talked about taking another cruise. She would say that when she wins the lottery, she is going to buy a big new motor home — Jesse would say that with the lottery money he would hire someone to drive it. She lived for 81 years in the home her grandmother built in 1905 before moving to The Springs. Dorothy was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary; she also was a member of the Rebeccas, and Firemen Ladies Auxiliary, where she participated in a Drill Team, competing with other teams around the state.
Dorothy is survived by daughters, Karen Schatz and Pamela Leonard, son-in-law Gene Leonard, grandson Jay and granddaughter-in-law Dana Schatz, and great-granddaughters, Ashlyn and Sara Schatz. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Jesse, son-in-law, Victor Schatz, and grandson, Rick Schatz.
Dorothy's family wants to mention how grateful we are to the staff at The Springs for their loving care and attention. And, we are also very grateful to Partners In Home Care for the help and tender loving care they provided. Special thanks go to nurse, Terri Mumma — she was an angel sent to us by God.
A memorial service and interment for both Dorothy and Jesse will be held at a later date at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery.