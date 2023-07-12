Dorothy Reohl McKenzie

Dorothy Roehl McKenzie was born on March 7, 1932, in Missoula, MT. to Sam and Lydia Roehl. Dorothy, also known as "Toots," was the 5th of 13 children. As a young child the family moved to “The Farm” outside of New Leipzig, North Dakota. She grew up running with her siblings, taking care of the animals, and doing household duties. She attended a one room Country School. The family moved back to Missoula in Dorothy's sophomore year, and she graduated from Missoula County High School.

Dorothy was a very classy, well dressed, put together lady. She married Herb McKenzie on September 2, 1953. She worked as a Human Resource Officer at Western Federal Savings and Loan for 36 years before retiring.

Herb and Toots loved to travel and take rides in the mountains. She was blessed to see many sites throughout the world. A highlight was a trip to Israel with family members. Many other trips were taken with family. Toots and her sisters had yearly trips throughout the years.

She loved her Mama Cat and Baby Cat along with the birds, squirrels, and deer. Many days she sat at her window watching them all come for the food left for them and found great pleasure in it. She loved her flowers and bushes and was proud of her yard.

She loved music and played organ, piano, and Ukulele. She played at her church for many years and sang in the choir. She was a long-time member of Evangelical United Brethren Church which became First Evangelical Church of North America then South Hills Evangelical Church and finally Sovereign Hope Church. She was very loyal and supported the church in many ways.

Herb and Toots worked in Prison Ministry together and touched many lives with love and care. She was a part of Friendship Force, Senior Center, Travel Clubs, Union Gospel Mission, Hope Rescue Mission, and Billy Graham Ministries. She wanted all to know her Savior Jesus Christ and shared Him with many.

On July 5, 1923, she was called home to be with her Savior and Joined her husband and family that preceded her. Husband- Herb McKenzie, Parents- Sam and Lydia Roehl, Brothers- infant Baby Raymond Roehl, Herb Roehl, Chuck Roehl. Sisters- Adeline Joscelyn, Lii Lee, Mary Meyer.

Family Remaining- Randy Boehmer (Becky), Ray Roehl (Pat), Pauline Aman, Ruby Baylor, Viola Ward Luella Sirrtrell (Norm), Irene Mowan. Brother-In Laws- Dutch Meyer and Jack Lee, Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services will be Saturday July 15, 2023. 9:00arn-Viewing, 10:00am- Burial, Sunset Memorial Gardens 7405 Mullan Rd., Missoula. 11:30am. Celebration of life, Sovereign Hope Church, 2010 S. 3rd W. Missoula Reception following.