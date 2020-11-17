MISSOULA — Dorothy Wisherd, age 98, of Missoula, passed away Saturday morning Nov. 14, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born in Missoula on July 17, 1922, to Eugene and Thelma Nearman. As a young girl she lived at Crystal Creek eventually moving to Missoula. She attended Bonner school and Missoula County High School. Where she met and eventually married the love of her life, Wendell Wisherd.

She was very active in scouting as a Den Mother and later as Assistant District Commissioner of BSA, influencing many young people. She volunteered with American Red Cross and was active in the Missoula Senior Center.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and friend to all.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wendell Wisherd; a son, Gene Wisherd; and a daughter, Connie Trott.

Survivors include a daughter, Penny Barnard (Walt); two sons, Kenneth Wisherd (Cindy) and Martin Wisherd (Terry); a daughter-in-law, Sandy Wisherd; nine grandchildren, Amy Lagodimos, Lori Melchionno, Jason Wisherd (Staci), Amos Wisherd (Lou), Chris Wisherd (Kendra), Vanessa Wisherd, Sherri Christman (Pody) Mike Trott, Tara Trot; and 28 great-grandchildren.