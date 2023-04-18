Missoula ~ Dorthea G. Callaway, 94, of Missoula, passed away at her home in Missoula, Monday April 17, 2023. She will be interned along side her beloved Husband W. Ray Callaway, at the Western Montana Veteran's Cemetery 1911 Tower St. Missoula MT. 59804 On Thursday April 20, 2023 at 2pm. There will be a celebration of life for Ray and Dorthea later in the spring/summer at Garden City Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula. gardencityfh.com