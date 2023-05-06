Doti (Mull, Riley) Tintinger

September 1934 – April 2023

Doti was born at her grandparents' house (a converted chicken coop) in Lewiston Orchards, Idaho, to Gordon and Ella Mull. Her family lived in Granite, Idaho, for a short time, but she grew up on the family farm in Tum Tum, Washington. There were many adventures, misadventures, fun and hard work on that farm where her grade school and middle school years were in a one-room school house just down the road.

She graduated from North Central High School in Spokane and married Roy Riley in 1952. They had five children (Chris, Jean, Rodney, Rhonda and Douglas). They later divorced, and a few years later she married Carroll (Ting) Tintinger and they spent 39 years together before Carroll's passing in 2020.

She worked various retail jobs eventually retiring from the Green Thumb. Doti definitely had a green thumb and their yard in the summer was full of flowers, birdhouses and hummingbird feeders, and all of her African Violets in the house. If you did not have a certain color of violet, she would give you a start from one of her plants and tell you how to care for it. She sewed her girls' clothes and clothes for their Barbie dolls then used the scraps for quilts and pot holders. She was a prolific crocheter of afghans and many folks were gifted with those treasures. She even taught great-grandgirlies Sophia and Scarlett how to crochet hats so they could raise money for school trips and charitable donations. And oh boy, her jars of homemade strawberry jam will be missed.

After retirement, Doti and Carroll motor-homed up and down and across the United States wintering in southern Nevada. Much to Carroll's dismay, they always came home too soon because of her homesickness. Along the way, they collected rocks and friends and more stories.

She is now joining her Carroll; her children Jean, Rodney, Rhonda and Douglas; and her sisters Helen, Gladys, Eve and Vine along with her brother Horace; and all of her furry “kids.” She is survived by Chris and Wes Spiker in Montana (Jessica, Christopher, Sophia and Scarlett Domitrovich; Jared, Lily, Elli and Olivia Spiker); Carroll's children Jay and Ursula Tintinger in Spokane, Cindy & Dave Mundschenk in Texas, Julie Tintinger in Iowa, Jennifer and Fritz Kysar in West Virginia, and 10 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.

She was not a funeral person and rather preferred a gathering of friends and family later in the year to reminisce. Her ashes will join Carroll's ashes at the Veterans' cemetery in Medical Lake, WA.