Doug Bleecker

MISSOULA — Doug drew his last breath on Sept. 25, 2020. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a progressive lung disease - finally wore him down after years of adjusting to its debilitating effects.
Doug was born Oct. 8, 1942 in Columbus. His parents were Evelyn and Ralph Bleecker. He grew up along with older sister Noel, younger brother Mike and baby sister Diane in Great Falls.
In 1965 he relocated to Missoula where he lived the rest of his life.
Many gracefully aging folks will remember Doug's ten years behind the bar during the '70s - mostly at the old Eddie's Club. The stories he could tell! In 1980 Doug and his brother Mike formed Bleecker Furniture, Inc. For the next 28 years, they built chests, desks, bookcases and other case goods which they delivered to outlets in a multi-state sales area on their own trucks.
Doug lived on the same property and grew a garden for over 50 years. He liked to refer to his gardening as "a benign manifestation of obsessive compulsive behavior." His huge container garden was enjoyed by folks who attended his Annual Garden Parties held for 45 consecutive years. Drummers and other musicians would perform around the Bleecker Creek campfire. Guest chefs Uncle Bill, Murray, members of the talented Risho family and others would create delicious stir frys on a large wok provided by Charlie B. Many people contributed to the party in many ways, but a special mention goes to Charlie B, Dave Nordby and Marilyn Bertchi.
In 2013 Doug went to Helena to receive an award from the Montana Food Bank Network. Governor Steve Bullock's wife Lisa made the presentation - a plaque, handshake, hug and kiss on the cheek. Doug later joked that he didn't wash his cheek for a week!
After retirement, Doug developed a fondness for cruising. The almost total lack of responsibility appealed to him after a lifetime of dealing with "the grind." When he boarded a Carnival ship, his attitude was to be as polite and considerate to everyone around you as possible then relax and enjoy yourself. He completed 81 cruises (644 days) and had an additional 23 booked before Covid-19 changed the world.
The most significant cruise of all happened February 2018 on the Carnival Splendor. Through several serendipitous encounters, Doug met the love of his life - Elizabeth Marie Tatom - a true soulmate!
For 21 years Doug grew and donated his fresh produce - mostly tomatoes and peppers to the Missoula Food Bank. It was always well received, appreciated and needed. From his own records, his 21 year total was 39,697 lbs. Not bad for a mostly one man operation!
