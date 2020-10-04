Doug Bleecker

MISSOULA — Doug drew his last breath on Sept. 25, 2020. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a progressive lung disease - finally wore him down after years of adjusting to its debilitating effects.

Doug was born Oct. 8, 1942 in Columbus. His parents were Evelyn and Ralph Bleecker. He grew up along with older sister Noel, younger brother Mike and baby sister Diane in Great Falls.

In 1965 he relocated to Missoula where he lived the rest of his life.

Many gracefully aging folks will remember Doug's ten years behind the bar during the '70s - mostly at the old Eddie's Club. The stories he could tell! In 1980 Doug and his brother Mike formed Bleecker Furniture, Inc. For the next 28 years, they built chests, desks, bookcases and other case goods which they delivered to outlets in a multi-state sales area on their own trucks.