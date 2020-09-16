× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — At 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, Doug Booker passed from this life with his loving wife and daughter by his side and '60s music quietly flooding the room.

Doug was, more than anything, a caretaker, with a big and tender heart.

He loved fiercely, and his wife, Karen, and daughter, Kayje, as well as her husband, Nick, were the center of his world. No calculation could possibly capture the time and energy he put into taking care of those he loved. He would frequently check in, just to see how we were doing, to offer some gift, to send along an interesting article or funny comic he had found. But his concern extended broadly, to friends, acquaintances, strangers, and most living things (snakes excepted.) So many of us fondly remember his warm and friendly, “Hey, Kid” greetings, that persisted long after we ceased to be kids but reminded us of that time and made us feel young all the same. He frequently asked after others’ kids and families, curious and supportive of where their lives were leading them.