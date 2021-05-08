Douglas Allan Stauduhar

Doug Stauduhar was born October 9, 1971 and passed away May 5th, 2021 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer with his loving wife Jasey and daughter Karli by his side.

Doug grew up on the west side of Missoula, attending Target Range and Big Sky High School. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Business in 2000 with a degree in business administration/accounting.

As a youngster growing up, he was a member of Bitterroot Gymnastics under the coaching of Terry and Marsha Hamilton. He competed for several years. During that time, he met with future wife Jasey at the age of 5. Doug and Jasey MacLean were married in 1995 and started an adventurous life together, along with their daughter Karli, that included a lot of hard work. While Doug was learning the banking business at Community Bank of Missoula, Jasey was busy running their restaurant 'Food for Thought', a popular eatery next to the U of M campus. Their fun times were spent camping at the lake, floating the rivers and watching Grizzly Football.

Doug and Jasey then moved to Seattle and Portland to pursue his work in banking. His last job was with Lewis and Clark Bank of Portland of which he was the Chief Financial Officer.