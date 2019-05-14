MISSOULA — Douglas Allen Guse "Goose," 59, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at home due to cancer.
He was born a free spirit on Feb. 7, 1960 in Missoula to Leo & Sheila Guse. Growing up on their family farm he developed a hard work ethic, a great love for family, and a mysterious sense of adventure. Doug had a knack for making friends; no one was a stranger for long.
He had four incredible children from two previous marriages, all of whom inherited his luscious locks and gift of gab. He took pride in all of his goslings, in recent years alongside the love of his life, Toni.
Always eager to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, he was a drywaller by trade and a father by heart. The impact he made on his family transferred to everyone he found along his day, from the gas station to a car at a red light.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Sheila, and his first ex-wife Joanie Oie. Survived by brothers David, Gary and sister Brenda. Daughters DesiRae, Jessica, Kayla and son Austin.
We were blessed to have such an amazing man in our lives, who now resides in the hearts of all.
Please join us in a celebration of life on May 18, at Silver Park at 3 p.m., followed by a benefit at Dark Horse at 1805 Regent St.