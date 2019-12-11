FLORENCE — Douglas Allen Round, 59, of Florence, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 21, 1960, in Denver, Colorado to Don and Jaunita Round. He grew up in Florence, attending Florence Carlton High School where he played football, basketball and was in the band. At 16, a talented trumpet player, Doug was invited to play second seat at the World’s Fair in Spokane, Washington. In his senior year, the Florence Falcons Football team was undefeated and won the school’s very first state championship.
Doug was a talented man; he could craft a dining room table, rebuild an engine, or remodel a kitchen. His real passion was woodworking; he created many beautiful pieces, including the center pieces for his nieces wedding.
A son, brother, father, and grandfather, Doug loved his family very much. He had a good heart, and according to him, was always the “most handsomest” man in the room. He was a great cook, loved music, and loved to laugh.
Doug was preceded in death by his brother Daniel Ray Round, nephew Kyle Freeman, and his grandparents; Harold and Peg Round, Ray and Nolien Dryden.
Doug leaves his parents Don and Jaunita Round; daughter Nadene (Brenden) Hegman; son Christopher Layman; grandchildren Bridger and Adilynn Hegman; brothers Dave (Pam) Round and Dennis (Robin) Round; sisters Dawn Marie Freeman and Deanne (Darwin) Baker; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.