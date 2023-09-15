MISSOULA - Douglas Charles Purl of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. He was born on November 25, 1935, in Stockton, California, to Harry and Doramaye Purl, along with his sister Elizabeth Sue. Doug excelled in football. In 1959 he married the love of his life, Betty Lowry, whom he loved and annoyed for 64 years of marriage. They settled in Missoula, Montana, in 1969, where he was a professor of English and film a the University of Montana.