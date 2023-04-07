Douglas Daughenbaugh

With great sorrow, the Daughenbaugh family announces the peaceful passing of Douglas, our beloved and devoted husband, father, brother, grandpa, uncle and cousin on February 18, 2023. Knowing the time was near, the family traveled from near and far to fill the house in Corvallis with love, laughter, song, stories and prayer. He continued to tell stories and make us laugh. The way he passed is the way he lived: he fought hard.

Doug was born to Jerald and Bonnie Bishop Daughenbaugh on October 12, 1946, in Alhambra California. He was welcomed by his big sister Sharon. Judy and Linda arrived later and completed the family of 6.

Doug graduated from Van Nuys High School in Southern California in 1964. While approaching First Lutheran kindergarten on his first day of school, he convinced his mother to let go of his hand and he made a mad dash out of the school yard. When asked why he did that, he replied, “I'd been home with Mama for 5 years and I wanted to stay there.” This was not an isolated event. At one point they had to lock the fire exits to keep the young scholar contained. He continued to escape and chose to hide in a car on one occasion. He was not discovered until the owner of the car returned home and found him laying down on her rear floorboards. But alas, Doug settled into student life. He enjoyed his days in metal, electronics and wood shop. He also played the trumpet. While in high school, he worked as a carpenter apprentice, which included concrete, framing and roofing. He was a receiving clerk at the UCLA library as well.

Doug enlisted with the Navy in 1963 while finishing his senior year in high school. He completed the course of instruction for Reserve Seaman in 1964. He served during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Stoddard-566 as a Stationary Engineer and Fireman Apprentice. In 1967 he was released from active duty with honors. He had earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star and the Republic of Vietnam Service Medal with Device (1960-). He was discharged from the United States Navy Reserve in 1969.

After completion of the police academy, Doug began his career with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in 1969 and retired in 1976, due to injuries sustained in a crash, while pursuing a suspect in a high-speed car chase. The family will miss the stories from his service in L.A. Doug also served as a deputy for the Pine Mountain Sheriff's Department in California, as well as the Ravalli County Sheriff's department in Hamilton, Montana.

Doug moved his family to Hamilton, MT in 1977. At that time, he purchased 10 acres and left the city life behind. His parents and other family members soon followed and moved to Montana as well. With all his might, blood, sweat and tears he jumped into the Montana way of life and created an amazing home for his family. The property soon became home to many farm animals, a pond which hosted a local fishing derby, a massive garden that kept the children busy pulling weeds and a pet skunk named Flower. Whether it was a pig roast with a black powder muzzle loader shooting competition or a potluck with wonderful friends and once-in-a-lifetime neighbors, the memories created would quickly fill an Encyclopedia Britannica set.

Doug was an avid outdoorsman. He hiked 100's of miles while hunting throughout Montana, Colorado, Arizona, California, Utah and Idaho with his son's. In the summer of 1980, he and 4 others completed a 2-week primitive trek on foot from Hamilton, MT to Elk Summit, ID through the Bitterroot Selway. The group prepared for months; making their clothing from buckskins and only taking fishing line, salt and pepper, tomahawks, black powder rifles and knives. They did not take any food and only ate what they caught or harvested. Doug enjoyed traveling to Rendezvous' and sharing with his family the Mountain Man lifestyle.

Doug married Barbara J. Barlow on May 31, 1994 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. They enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling together; Mexico and Las Vegas being two of their favorite destinations. Doug had a love for motorcycles and belonged to several different clubs during his life. Doug and Barbara spent many weekends riding their Harley throughout Montana and in the Carolina's. Their home in Corvallis hosted family gatherings, holiday traditions, poker parties, volleyball games, Easter Egg hunts and barbeques fit for a king. He was the storyteller extraordinaire; you would be hard pressed to find someone who could tell a better one. Whether the subject was grizzly bears or Bigfoot, he could make a grown man second guess sleeping in a tent after the fireside tales were complete for the evening.

Doug had a successful career at Turner Engineering and Cooper Firearms in Stevensville, MT. He was adept at writing programs for the CNC machine and navigating government contracts. Doug owned Wildfire Water Tenders in Corvallis and fought fires locally and nationwide. Although he had enough training and flight hours to become a private pilot, he did not pursue becoming licensed.

Doug and Barbara owned and operated the Bitterroot School of Cosmetology in Hamilton for 20+ years. The school was an integral part of Hamilton and enrolled cosmetology students from near and far. The school produced 100's of stylists over the years. Many of those stylists are successful local business owners today. The school provided affordable salon services to 1000's of patrons for over 2 decades. They also owned Dahl's in Great Falls, MT and the Bitterroot School of Cosmetology North in Missoula, MT.

A wildly brilliant, generous, hardworking, brave and humorous man, he was the original Jack of all trades and master of ALL. We already miss the luxury of having immediate access to his wealth of wisdom. His love and legacy will live on forever through his children, grandchildren and all the souls he touched while on Earth.

Douglas was predeceased by his parents, Jerald and Bonnie and his sister Sharon Hennessy. Survived by his wife Barbara J. Daughenbaugh, daughter Chandra Daughenbaugh-Sloan, son Craig Daughenbaugh and Carrie Daughenbaugh, son Jason Daughenbaugh and wife Casey Daughenbaugh, son Austin Daughenbaugh, daughter Ronnie Daughenbaugh-Bumgarner and husband Dean Bumgarner, daughter September Searles. Sisters, Judy (Bob) Raymond and Linda Simmons. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services for Douglas will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Hamilton, MT on April 10th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Anderson officiating. The family invites all to join them as they celebrate Doug's remarkable life. A luncheon to follow for fellowship. If so inclined, please jot down and bring with you a memory or story about Doug that the family can add to their scrapbook. If you cannot attend the service, please mail your memoirs to: Chandra Sloan P.O. Box 182, Corvallis, MT 59828.

For additional information or to send condolences to the family, please visit brothersmortuary.com or call 406-640-4700. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory is caring for Douglas and his family.

Cheers to you, Daddy. We know you are enjoying your reward of a life well lived.