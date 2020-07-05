× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALTOONA, Wisconsin — Douglas David Blake, age 52 of Altoona, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, June 26, 2020 due to complications of lung cancer and C.R.P.S.

He was preceded in death by his father, David M. Blake.

Doug is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Lisa A. (nee Frisque) Blake; his two sons: Kurtis (Carrie) Blake and Shawn (Taylor) Blake; Doug’s mother Kathi Moriarty of Missoula; his brother Steve (Jane) Owen; nieces and nephew: Bryn, Blake and Laural Owen of Indiana; in-laws: John(Rita) Frisque; brother and sister in-law Brian (Betsy) Frisque; niece Carynn Frisque; and his sister-in-law Shelly Frisque, all of Green Bay, Wisconsin area; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Green Bay and Montana.

Doug graduated in 1985 from Preble High School in Green Bay. He was a career medical sales rep in northwest Wisconsin. Doug also owned his own business, Capsarii Medical Solutions. He enjoyed camping with his boys and wife Lisa. Doug loved his Harley motorcycle, hiking, kayaking, his “music,” sitting out at the fire pit, making his famous smoked ribs and watching Lisa in her garden.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Doug’s life will take place at a later date.

WE ALL LOVE YOU!!!

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at cremationsociety-wi.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Blake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.