Douglas Drummond Wright

Douglas was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, February 20, 1936 to Howard Otto Wright and Thelma Eugene Drummond Wright. He moved with the family to Steel City, Nebraska, and lived there until he was 8 years old when the family moved to Salina, Kansas. He graduated from Salina High School in the spring of 1954 and then attended one year of college at University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, after which he transferred to Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Oregon, later graduated from the University of Oregon. He taught in the secondary schools of Baker City, Oregon and then Oak Ridge, Oregon for 14 years, then joined the US Forest Service and eventually transferred to the Missoula, Montana, District of the Forest Service and worked there until his retirement in 1997. Doug was elected President of the Federal Worker's Union in the Northwestern Region as well as Vice President of the Nation Federal Worker's Union and was instrumental in contract negotiations for workers in that union for a number of years. He loved to travel and visited many places including Hawaii and all over the Western United States and Western Canada. The last 15 years of his life, he was a winter visitor during the cold months of the year in Yuma, Arizona and had many friends there as well as many friends in Montana. He was active in area square dancing for many years and was a member of Unity Church of Missoula.