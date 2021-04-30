Douglas Drummond Wright
Douglas Drummond Wright passed from this earthly life on April 23, 2021, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Polson, Montana, after a lengthy illness.
Douglas was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, February 20, 1936 to Howard Otto Wright and Thelma Eugene Drummond Wright. He moved with the family to Steel City, Nebraska, and lived there until he was 8 years old when the family moved to Salina, Kansas. He graduated from Salina High School in the spring of 1954 and then attended one year of college at University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, after which he transferred to Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Oregon, later graduated from the University of Oregon. He taught in the secondary schools of Baker City, Oregon and then Oak Ridge, Oregon for 14 years, then joined the US Forest Service and eventually transferred to the Missoula, Montana, District of the Forest Service and worked there until his retirement in 1997. Doug was elected President of the Federal Worker's Union in the Northwestern Region as well as Vice President of the Nation Federal Worker's Union and was instrumental in contract negotiations for workers in that union for a number of years. He loved to travel and visited many places including Hawaii and all over the Western United States and Western Canada. The last 15 years of his life, he was a winter visitor during the cold months of the year in Yuma, Arizona and had many friends there as well as many friends in Montana. He was active in area square dancing for many years and was a member of Unity Church of Missoula.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Hughey Wright, of Ronan, Montana, his first wife, Helen Yarnell Wright of Missoula and five daughters: Lucinda Wright () of Oregon, Marcia Wright of Aumsville, Oregon, Dinah Stokey (Keith) of Missoula, Carla Roe ( Mike) of Hamilton, Montana and Laura Hunt (Bob) of Stevensville, MT. He is also survived by grandchildren, Paul Stokey, Naomi Wright and Chelsea Stith and 2 great grandchildren, Lucas and Mara Stokey, and step children Nelson Ashberger (Saffron) of Raymond, New Hampshire and Alia Bakke (Jarrod) of Spokane Valley Washington, his older sister Allegra White of Lawrence, Kansas, brother, Bruce Wright of Pasadena, California and brother Angus Wright of Sacramento, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Thelma Wright, his older brother, Howard Wright, Jr., his older sister Lynette () and his grandson, Phillip Stokey.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held later this summer when family members from various parts of the country can gather.