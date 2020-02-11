STEVENSVILLE — Douglas Duane Hallford, 76, passed in his home on Feb. 5, 2020. He married Pamela (Traver) Hallford in 1964. They resided in Stevensville and had a happy 55 years together. They had four children — Denise (Doug) Groneman of Nevada, Paula (Eric) Johnson of Missoula, Rhonda Hallford of Missoula and David Hallford of Stevensville. He had six grandchildren — Nicole Flint, Heather Wilke, Christopher Hallford, Chase Johnson, Ben Hallford, Hannah Hallford. He had eight great grand children — Isabella Flint, Reily Flint, Hailo Flint, Marshaill Wilke, Macaill Wilke, Malaiya Wilke, Maraih Wilke, Titus Hallford.

Doug was an amazing father, brother and husband. He always knew how to put a smile on everyone’s face because of his amazing sense of humor. He was a very caring and giving man. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. Doug was once asked by his daughters what he did for a living. His response was that he moved mountains! His children came to realize that this statement from their father was true in more ways than one! Doug touched the lives of so many people and will be greatly missed.