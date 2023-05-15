Douglas G. Harkin

Douglas G. Harkin passed away on April 15, 2023. Doug was born on May 21, 1943, in Sidney, MT. As the son of a US Government attaché, Doug spent much of his childhood abroad, living in Turkey, Greece, and Afghanistan. Eventually he returned to Montana to attend the University of Montana and its School of Law. After earning his law degree, Doug served as a JAG officer in the Marine Corps.

In 1971, Doug returned to Western Montana and became a Ravalli County Attorney. He also purchased a beautiful ranch outside of Darby, where he spent his limited free time tending to the land. In 1980, he successfully ran for District Court Judge in the 4th Judicial District, encompassing Missoula, Ravalli, Mineral, Lake, and Sanders counties at that time. Moving to Missoula County, he relinquished his ranching pursuits. Over the next 30 years, Doug served as a District Court Judge, earning a reputation for consistency, thoughtfulness, and thoroughness.

During his judicial tenure, Doug continued his education, obtaining a Masters degree in Judicial Studies, becoming the first Montana judge to do so. He was also invited to sit on the Montana Supreme Court multiple times. His legacy of professional contributions to the State of Montana will be remembered for years to come.

Doug's personal life centered around his three children, Mike, Sean, and Molly, who fondly remember campaigning for him in the summer and fall of 1980, wearing t-shirts that read, "Vote for my Daddy." In the early 1990s, Doug welcomed two step-children, Ryan and John, into his life, maintaining a close relationship with them thereafter. Doug was most proud of his private life, raising his children, numerous yellow labs, a few horses, and even a flying squirrel on one memorable occasion.

Following his retirement, Doug immersed himself in the outdoors, hiking the woods of Western Montana and spending cherished time with his grandchildren. He also organized weekly family Zoom calls, ensuring that his loved ones stayed connected regardless of distance. A talented photographer, Doug won several ribbons at the Missoula and Ravalli fairs. He enjoyed frequent adventures with his dear friend Lori and weekly lunches with his brother Bob at the Southgate Mall.

After a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer, Doug passed away peacefully, surrounded by those he loved most. He is survived by his younger brother Bob (Cheryl) Harkin; children Michael (Ashley) Harkin, 1985 Missoula County Mathlete Champion - Sean (Kim) Harkin, and Molly Harkin; step-children Ryan (Terry) Phelan and John (Ana) Harrington; and nine beloved grandchildren. His dear friend Lori, with whom he shared many adventures in his final years, will also miss him dearly.

A public service to remember Doug will be held later this summer.