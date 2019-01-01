STEVENSVILLE — Douglas James "Butch" Delaney, 69, of Stevensville, died at home of natural causes surrounded by family.
Born to Robert Delaney and Joan (Fifield) Delaney on Nov. 23, 1949, in Hamilton.
Doug was raised by Joan and her husband Cleo Kibler in Ronan and the Bitterroot Valley with his brothers Don, Chuck and Dan. After graduating from high school he joined the Army in November 1967 and was honorably discharged in October 1970. While in the Army, Doug met and married Evonne Walters and had four boys, Paul, Jess, Bob and Todd. In 1978 he attended Auctioneer College in Billings which began his passion for the benefit auctions to help those in need. Trucking has also been a passion and a way of life to support his family. Doug and Evonne later divorced in 1984. He then married Deb and they also divorced after some time. Doug went on to touch many lives and had several kids that were his by blood or not. He loved them all. Doug had a big heart who loved many, loved family, dancing, fishing, hunting and camping with his family. If there was a gathering and he was home, surely you would find Doug there.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Delaney; his brother, Dan Kibler, Dan’s wife, LeAnne Kibler and their son, Jeremy Kibler; his dad, Cleo Kibler and his mother, Joan (Fifield) Kibler; survivors include brothers, Don (Lois) Kibler, Chuck (Sandra) Kibler; son Paul (Jill) Delaney; daughter Cherie (Steve) Cassidy; son Jess Delaney; son Robert (Allison) Delaney; son Todd (Kim) Delaney; grandchildren, Kristoffer, Levan, Jake, Clara, Katie, Daniel, Alyssa, Tyler, Dartell, Jace, Austin, Justin, Brandon and Brandon; 11 great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Doug’s name to the Vietnam Vets Association. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.