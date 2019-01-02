MISSOULA — Douglas Kent Baldwin, 79, of Missoula, died of natural causes on Dec. 10, 2018. Doug was born on Jan. 6, 1939, in Bottineau, North Dakota, to Sylvia and Don Baldwin.
The family moved to Missoula when Doug was a sophomore in high school. After graduating from Missoula County High School, Doug studied art at the University of Montana and received his bachelor’s degree in 1961. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army, and served two years as an illustrator before returning to the University of Montana for graduate studies. Doug completed his master’s degree in printmaking in 1965, and was awarded a scholarship to study ceramics at the Brooklyn Museum Art School. While in New York, Doug met his soon to be wife, Deborah Camp. After completing his studies in New York, Doug taught art for three years at the University of Wisconsin. In 1969, the couple moved with their infant daughter to Baltimore and Doug began his long career as a ceramics professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art. Doug was chair of the ceramics department for several years, and retired in 2004 after nearly 34 years of teaching.
Upon retirement, Doug moved back to Missoula where he found a warm and welcoming community of friends and artists. Doug never stopped making art, and spent most of his days at the Clay Studio of Missoula. He also enjoyed spending time with friends at the Missoula YMCA, and being close to family.
Doug received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Montana in 1994, and was awarded the Maryland Institute College of Art Medal of Honor in 2003. During the course of his career, Doug’s work was exhibited in several countries and around the United States.
Doug is survived by his daughter Tracey Baldwin of Missoula; identical twin brother Wayne Baldwin of Reno; sister Kay Larson of Missoula; granddaughters Allison and Linda Twidwell; and four nieces.
A remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Missoula Art Museum. The family suggests that any memorials be made to the Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT, 59802.